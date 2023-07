A convicted murderer is set to get a new sentence.

In 1988, Eddie Ferguson was convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole. He was a Lee County juvenile at the time.

A Supreme Court ruling later banned mandatory life sentences for juveniles, without a secondary hearing, so now, Ferguson will receive a new sentence.

He is scheduled to be in court Thursday.

