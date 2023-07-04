Experts warn of overheating during extremely hot 4th of July

A heat advisory is in effect for Southwest Florida until 7 p.m., and experts want to let residents know about some of the warning signs of overheating.

“Definitely plan on staying hydrated. Have at least a way to take breaks that you’re just not outside during that entire stretch of time,” WINK News meteorologist Nash Rhodes said.

Rhodes and FGCU Assistant Medical Director Dr. Todd Windslow explained the warning signs for heat exhaustion and stroke.

“Just being dizzy, nauseous, muscle cramps are a big one, and additionally, just excess sweating. All that water needs to be replaced,” Rhodes said.

Windslow added, “Lightheadedness when you stand up and you feel like you may pass out or see black spots. If you find yourself sweating profusely, and then you suddenly stop sweating and feel excessively hot and look at your skin and it’s red in color.”

Rhodes also expressed caution for metal in extreme heat.

“Most equipment should be fine, but anything metal, keep away from. That can lead to some burns,” Rhodes said.