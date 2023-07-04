SWFL heating up this Fourth of July; ‘feels like’ temps up to 110

Food, fun, fireworks and EXTREME HEAT. Happy Fourth of July, Southwest Florida.

Whether you are enjoying a backyard barbeque or one of the many events happening locally, be prepared to sweat.

Credit: The Weather Authority

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the 4th until 7:00 p.m. That means portions of southwest and west central Florida can expect heat index values up to 110 degrees.

Credit: The Weather Authority

NWS warning and advice