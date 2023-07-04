WINK News

SWFL heating up this Fourth of July; ‘feels like’ temps up to 110

Food, fun, fireworks and EXTREME HEAT. Happy Fourth of July, Southwest Florida.

Whether you are enjoying a backyard barbeque or one of the many events happening locally, be prepared to sweat.

hot weather
Credit: The Weather Authority

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the 4th until 7:00 p.m. That means portions of southwest and west central Florida can expect heat index values up to 110 degrees.

heat advisory
Credit: The Weather Authority

NWS warning and advice

  • Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
  • Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
  • Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
  • Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.
  • Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
  • Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
  • Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.

