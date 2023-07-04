SWFL heating up this Fourth of July; ‘feels like’ temps up to 110

Food, fun, fireworks and EXTREME HEAT. Happy Fourth of July, Southwest Florida.
Whether you are enjoying a backyard barbeque or one of the many events happening locally, be prepared to sweat.
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the 4th until 7:00 p.m. That means portions of southwest and west central Florida can expect heat index values up to 110 degrees.
NWS warning and advice
- Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
- Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
- Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
- Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.
- Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
- Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
- Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.