The coldest air of the season, so far, made its way to Southwest Florida.

“When factoring in the winds, temperatures feel like they are in the 30s and 40s,” said The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler.

“We will warm up some Sunday afternoon, reaching the mid-60s with plenty of sunshine,” added Kreidler.

For those who are fans of warmer weather, a gradual warming trend begins on Monday.

We will be in the low 80s by midweek, with the chance for a stray shower throughout the week.

A warm front will bring warmer than average and more humid conditions to us by Thursday and Friday.