Intersection of Kings Highway and I-75 CREDIT GOOGLE Maps

Traffic signal maintenance is expected to affect roads on Kings Highway and the I-75 intersection in Port Charlotte.

Roadwork will occur between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 6. This is required for repair and replacement of the signal cabinet.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office will be on-site to direct traffic. Drivers may experience lane closures, intermittent, slow-moving traffic and/or temporary delays.