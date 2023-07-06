3rd annual blood drive at Cape Coral shoot center honoring John Collins

Jobbers-Miller blood drive at Lee Memorial Hospital. (Credit: WINK News)

The third annual blood drive will be hosted by the shoot center in Cape Coral, honoring the life of former employee John Collins.

Collins, 23, was killed in a North Fort Myers crash off Bayshore Road.

His father, Shawn, said John was an organ donor, but the hospital did not have enough blood to maintain his organs. Blood was brought in from other hospital systems so John’s organs could be used to save many lives.

“We were able to keep John and John’s organs functioning until they could be harvested. And then the very next morning, we brought him down and walked him into the OR and they removed the organs that were viable. And with that, peoples’ lives were saved in the next day or so,” Shawn Collins said.

The blood drive will take place Friday at the shoot center parking lot from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shawn Collins also said within the last year, he was able to get a traffic light installed at the intersection where John died.