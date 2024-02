(Credit: Amber Frederiksen Photography Inc.)

With the recent opening of the third Three60 Wine shop, a fourth store already is being built in Southwest Florida and a possible fifth and sixth are in the works, said Rebecca Maddox, founder and co-owner of the Naples-based retail concept.

“We’ve been blessed,” Maddox said. “The stores have done great. People truly appreciate that they can buy better wine at a better price.”

Selling wine with a markup of only $3.60 per bottle above wholesale, Three60 made a name for itself with its initial stores in East Naples and North Naples. Its third store opened Feb. 6 in Estero and a fourth will be built this year from the ground up in Sprouts-anchored Logan Landings in North Naples.

