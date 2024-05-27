Survey: Florida ranks 3rd in lowest percentage of adult non-swimmers

WINK News
The Cape Coral Police Department seeks information that will lead them to a vehicle and its driver involved in a hit-and-run.
Following the events involving a 4-year-old shooting a 2-year-old in the hand in Charlotte County, the emphasis on teaching gun safety to kids is paramount.
Memorial Day, a day of remembrance for those who have died in the military, honors those who have served in the armed forces.
In what had long been celebrated every May 30 to honor America’s fallen soldiers, Memorial Day officially became a federal holiday in 1971, observed on the last Monday in May.
The Weather Authority is tracking a hot and dry Memorial Day, with afternoon “feels like” temperatures ranging from 100-105°.
The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a man for the alleged rape of a 15-year-old.
After 22 witnesses, including a porn actor, tabloid publisher and White House insiders, testimony is over at Donald Trump’s criminal trial in New York.
This weekend didn’t just consist of those enjoying the beach. Others were paying tribute to our troops lost.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle crash between a sedan and an SUV that left two people deceased.
Authorities are responding to a crash investigation after a truck became submerged in a Cape Coral canal.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features a ballet bamboozle, a sting operation and sexual assault.
Most of Southwest Florida will be rain-free, hot, and sunny today.
On Saturday, the new business opened its doors to the public.
Rapper Sean Kingston and his mother stole more than $1 million through fraud, authorities say
In Florida, swimming comes with the territory. A recent poll by Poolonomics, which surveyed the country, found that the state has the third-lowest percentage of adult non-swimmers.
According to the surveyor, nearly 3,000 adults across the United States were asked whether they could swim; nearly 17% answered no.
In Florida, 11.1% of the people surveyed stated they did not know how to swim.
New Jersey had the lowest per capita percentage of people who did not know how to swim, at 8.6%.
Alaska ranked the highest per capita at 25%.
Some of the study’s key findings suggested that coastal states do not show a higher swimming proficiency, indicating that proximity to water bodies is not necessarily a correlating factor.
The study then continued to mention that future analysis was needed to explore factors like cultural norms, educational opportunities, and public policy regarding water safety.
In Southwest Florida, for those who want to learn how to swim but are fearful that the cost is too overwhelming, our local counties offer swimming lessons at a reduced cost.
Click here for your county to explore the options available: