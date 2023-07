Crash causes complete roadblock on State Road 769. CREDIT: GOOGLE MAPS

A crash is causing a complete roadblock on Country Road 769 off SW Lipe Road just south of Arcadia Thursday afternoon.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, there are also injuries resulting from the crash.

Crews were dispatched to the scene shortly after 1:45 p.m.

This is a developing story, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.