FEMA approves $173M for Florida Division of Emergency Management

Fort Myers Beach residents want the town to do more for them amid the recovery after Ian. (CREDIT: WINK News)

FEMA has approved $173,113,639.73 to reimburse the Florida Division of Emergency Management for emergency protective measures following Hurricane Ian.

In response to Hurricane Ian, FDEM utilized contract services to purchase 8,550 non-congregate sheltering travel trailer units, which were placed on commercial or private property for people displaced by Ian.

The contracts also included assistance for the movement of the travel trailers, call center support for registration, case management, NCS transportation management and project management.

As of Monday, FEMA Public Assistance grants for Hurricane Ian applicants in Florida total $1.2 billion.