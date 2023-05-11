FEMA approves nearly $6M for Fort Myers Beach emergency work

Damage to Fort Myers Beach from Hurricane Ian. CREDIT: WINK News

In April, FEMA Public Assistance approved a grant of $5,978,207 to reimburse Lee County for emergency work after Hurricane Ian at Fort Myers Beach.

The Sept. 28 storm caused extensive damage to the beach. The county constructed emergency berms with 86,969 cubic yards of sand and 29,100 native plants to stabilize the beach and protect it from a 5-year storm. The work covers 28,000 linear feet of beach.

With this grant, FEMA Public Assistance funding for Lee County to date totals $35.9 million (federal share). The total for all applicants within Lee County is $144.3 million.