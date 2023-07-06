40-acre fire burning near Heritage Landing

Smoke near Heritage Landing CREDIT Lynne Axel

A fire is burning across 40 acres east of Heritage Landing Community, Punta Gorda.

The flames were first reported around 1 p.m. off Burnstore Road, near Shotgun Road. Smoke is blowing east over U.S. 41.

WINK Doppler 3x Heritage Landing fire CREDIT The Weather Authority

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is dropping water on the fire.

Forestry has three bulldozers and two brush trucks putting water on the fire.

Credit: Lynne Axel

According to Florida Forest Service, the fire is 75% contained. There are no structures in danger.

This is a developing story and WINK News will update this article as more information is found.