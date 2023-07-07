Number of heat exhaustion cases up in emergency rooms

First responders told WINK News they are seeing more patients in the emergency room due to heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

“So the short answer is yes,” Dr. Christopher Kumetz said. “The heat exacerbated everything. We’ve been having a lot more heat-related illnesses, whether it’s just dehydration, to heat exhaustion, to heat stroke, which is the severe point of heat illness.”

Kumetz is a facility medical doctor at the Northeast NCH Emergency Department. He warns people to be aware of dehydration and dizziness, which are symptoms of heat exhaustion.

“We are running on an average about one a day, one heat emergency a day, since June 1,” Anthony Maro said, a captain with Collier EMS.

According to Maro, Collier EMS trains their crews to be ready for hot weather-related emergencies.

“The goal is to stay hydrated and to continue being hydrated. Even sometimes, when you’re not thirsty, you really need to stay hydrated because your body is expanding that, and the minute you get dehydrated, the quicker it is to get overheated,” Maro said.

Maro said if you feel you can’t resolve your symptoms on your own, seek medical help or call 911.