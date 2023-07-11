Cancer-causing gas emissions prompt Senator Scott & Congressman Donalds to ask CDC to test

Congressman Byron Donalds speaks during a public forum about water quality in Southwest Florida at Cape Coral City Hall Tuesday, Aug, 10, 2021. Credit: WINK News.

Congressman Byron Donalds and Senator Rick Scott are asking the Center for Disease Control to approve testing for people who’ve been exposed to cancer-causing gas.

The Lee-Sar American Contract Systems Facility, off Arc Way, between Metro Parkway and Plantation Road, has been emitting the gas for the past decade.

Recently the facility completed a project that cut down on the gas-admissions in a big way but people are worried the damage is already done.

WINK News head from lawmakers that they’re putting pressure on the CDC to do right by the people living and working in the area to do the testing. The CDC has not responded to Senator Scott and Congressman Donalds as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

It’s important to note that the Lee SARS American Contract Systems Plant never violated any federal or state laws when emitting ETO. The feds are trying to change those regulations. Even if that happens, the government says that voluntarily reducing emissions any changes would not apply to the plant.