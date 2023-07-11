Lee Memorial Hospital installs advanced weapon-detection system

Lee Health is the first hospital system in Southwest Florida to begin using the Evolv weapon-detection system.

Evolv is an artificial intelligence-based weapons detection security that uses sensors, screens and cameras. According to a Lee Health press release, the weapons screening device is designed to detect multiple firearms and moderately sized knives, along with other weapons, in real-time.

There have been at least six shootings in or outside hospitals in the U.S. since January, and Lee Health wants to avoid similar incidents.

Evolv is used around the country at major events, sports venues and amusement parks. Last year, it prevented over 100,000 weapons from entering various types of venues.

Lee Health said it will first implement the device at the emergency department entrance. Eventually, all of Lee Health’s other emergency department access points will utilize the device.

You won’t have to empty your pockets or purses or remove your belts; you can just walk through the system, thus avoiding a long line.

The Evolv system can screen 3,600 people hourly, which is 10 times faster than metal detectors.

The technology can tell the difference between a threat like a firearm or a knife versus everyday metal items people carry with them.