Former head of security at Canterbury School pleads guilty to possessing firearm as a felon

Wyatt Henderson, arrested for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. CREDIT: WINK News

The former head of security at Canterbury School pleaded guilty on Tuesday to possession of a firearm by a felon.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Wyatt Henderson in May for carrying a firearm as a previously convicted felon.

According to court documents, Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies encountered Henderson on campus at Canterbury School carrying a loaded firearm holstered to his hip.

As a convicted felon, Henderson is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition under federal law.

Henderson served time in prison in the early 2000’s for pistol-whipping a child.

Court documents show the plea requires Henderson to forfeit his gun and ammo and it does not allow him to appeal.

Henderson faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.