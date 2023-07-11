6-day work weeks for crews on Matlacha Bridge

Repairs to fix Matlacha Bridge from Hurricane Ian damage are underway, reopening access between Matlacha and Pine Island.

The bridge is getting a much-needed upgrade and that requires putting large steel sheet pilings along Pine Island Road.

The contractors are using a vibratory hammer and a diesel hammer to place the sheet pilings about 25 – 30 feet into the ground.

“I don’t know their exact height but they’re really tall and blocking our beautiful view those are only gonna be temporary cause they have to get hammered down into the ground to redo the seawall and infrastructure,” said Emily Pancoast, manager of Perfect Cup.

The Florida Department of Transportation said that the construction is expected to last for at least two months.

Pietro Marsala, the owner of Pine Island Pizza, is grateful work is getting done, “To see something being rebuilt and sort of an improvement, to be more prepared for God forbid another hurricane, I think is always a good thing.”

Construction crews are going to work six-day weeks for at least four months.