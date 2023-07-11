Crews to begin work on State Road 29 drawbridge in Hendry County

Hendry County’s State Road 29 draw bridge. (CREDIT: Google Maps)

Crews will repair Hendry County’s State Road 29 drawbridge over the Caloosahatchee on Tuesday.

Motorists should expect periodic lane closures on both northbound and southbound lanes from 3 p.m. to midnight.

According to a traffic advisory from the Florida Department of Transportation, contractors have been mobilized to make emergency repairs to the draw bride.

Crews will manage traffic using a flagging operation, reducing the two lanes to one.

Completion of the repairs us fluid, according to FDOT.

Drivers looking for an alternate route, can head west to the City of Alva on State Road 80 (southside) or State Road 78 (northside). This is a 13-mile detour.

The work will not impede boaters and vessels from passing under the bridge freely. The drawbridge will remain operable during repairs, FDOT said.