Fire destroys mobile home in Century 21 community without water, power

A mobile home has burned down in an Iona community still being rebuilt after Hurricane Ian.

Multiple crews from the Iona McGregor Fire District responded to a fire in the Century 21 Mobile Home community. Upon arrival, crews found one mobile home engulfed in flames.

The community is undergoing a rebuild after Ian and is without water and power, so crews had to set up a water supply for firefighting efforts. Firefighters used more than 2,000 feet of fire hose to get water on the fire from a fire hydrant outside of the Century 21 community on McGregor Boulevard.

According to the Iona McGregor Fire District, the mobile home was unoccupied, and the fire is currently out and under investigation.

Another unoccupied mobile home in the Century 21 community was destroyed by a fire in May.