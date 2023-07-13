Cape Coral canals treated with peroxide-based algaecide

The City of Cape Coral said it checked the water in the Rubican canal on Thursday, one day after contractors poured peroxide-based algaecide into the water to help kill algae.

Roy Schoenfeld lives across the street from where the algaecide containers are. He wished the water quality was better.

“Had I known ten years ago the quality of the water and the river, I would not be living in Cape Coral,” he said.

When contractors went to look at the canal that’s when Premier Lakes came up with the treatment plan.

“It’s an extremely safe product. The reason we choose a peroxide-based product is because after it hits the water, it’s very quickly diluted and almost rendered harmless very quickly,” said Alex Kurth, president of Premier Lakes.

Kaitlyn Mullen, with the City of Cape Coral, said, “As of today, nearly 70 acres of canals were treated using an environmentally friendly hydrogen peroxide-based algaecide.”

The city hopes to get effective results in two weeks.

When Schoenfeld heard of the plan and was told the treatment won’t harm aquatic life, he was all for it.

“Any solution to the problem would be a good solution. Just do something,” he said.