Estero approves final plan for apartment complex at site of former Winn-Dixie

Estero Village Council voted unanimously last month to settle a lawsuit with Long Bay Partners LLC, Top-CR Associates LLC and PAC Estero Apartment, allowing the developers to build a four-story apartment complex with 154 units at the northwest corner of Three Oaks Parkway and Coconut Road.

“As part of the [settlement] agreement, it said the final plan approval, instead of being processed strictly by staff, would be reviewed by the Planning Zoning and Design Board so we can make it a more transparent process,” Community Development Director Mary Gibbs said.

The final plan approval for the Residences at the Brooks community was brought to the board Tuesday when it was approved 6-1, with board member Anthony Gargano being the one nay vote.

