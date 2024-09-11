WINK News

Estero planning board approves High 5, Estero Townhomes plans

Author: Sheldon Zoldan, Gulfshore Business
Estero’s planning board approved on Sept. 10 two major projects, a townhouse development along Corkscrew Road and an entertainment center that’s part of the village’s planned entertainment complex.

The Estero Planning, Zoning and Design Board reluctantly approved the development order for High 5, a Dallas-based entertainment center that will be part of the entertainment complex on Williams Road, just east of Via Coconut Point and just west of Estero High School.

The board didn’t like the design of two of the outside exterior walls and wanted the developer to come back with changes but decided to approve the plans and let the changes be made as the process continues. Village Council still needs to give final approval. Work already has started to clear the land, and the center is a priority project for the village.

