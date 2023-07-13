Silverspot Cinema closing, new theater coming to Mercato in North Naples

With a surprise ending akin to a movie, Silverspot Cinema at Mercato in North Naples will permanently close July 23 to make way for another theater chain.

“It is with mixed emotions that we share this news. After 14 incredible years of bringing you the best in cinema, we must bid you farewell. Our last day of movie showings will be July 23,” Silverspot emailed its rewards subscribers Wednesday night.

The move is part of the recent reboot of the local lifestyle center to reposition the 15-year-old mixed-use property near the northeast corner of U.S. 41 and Vanderbilt Beach Road as more of a community entertainment destination.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.