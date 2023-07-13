Englewood Proud Boys member sentenced to 5 years for Jan. 6 involvement

Daniel Lyons Scott (CREDIT: Department of Justice)

An Englewood man has been sentenced to 60 months in prison for his involvement in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Daniel Lyons Scott, a 30-year-old Proud Boys member, will also have to serve 26 months of supervised release and has been ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

Scott pleaded guilty on Feb. 9 to felony charges of obstructing an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers.

Court documents show Scott is a member of the Proud Boys who goes by the name “Milkshake.” He and co-defendant Christopher Worrell, of East Naples, were involved in discussions on ways to block the Congressional certification for the election of Joe Biden on Jan. 6, the Department of Justice said.

The Justice Department said Scott and Worrell were part of the first group of protestors that entered the Capitol Building.

They met on Jan. 3, along with other Proud Boys, in Naples for a rally. During the rally, Scott yelled to the crowd that if a Florida U.S. Senator did not vote against certifying the election, they should “give him the rope.”

Daniel Lyons Scott is pictured in what appears to be a screen grab during the assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6 (CREDIT: Department of Justice)

Scott and Worrell, along with other Proud Boys, then traveled to D.C. Scott is accused of encouraging the group and yelling, “Let’s take the (expletive) Capitol,” the Justice Department said.

Scott and Worrell then entered the Capitol grounds after the police lines were breached. Scott is accused of pushing two officers and pulling one of the officers into the crowd of protestors, where the officer was assaulted.

Worrell filmed Scott shortly after the assault, with the two overheard celebrating on the recording.

Worrell was found guilty of all charges during a bench trial on May 12. He is currently awaiting sentencing.

In the 30 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,069 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 350 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, the Justice Department said. The investigation remains ongoing.