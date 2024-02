FILE – An American flag waves in front of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

A Zephyrhills man has been sentenced for his participation and conduct in the breach of the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6, 2021.

Steven Miles, 40, was sentenced to 24 months in prison, 12 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution on Friday.

Miles, a member of the Proud Boys, a neofascist white nationalist organization established in the United States in 2016 per the encyclopedia Britanica and former adult film actor had traveled from his home near Tampa to Washington D.C., to contest the 2020 presidential election results.

Wearing a desert-camouflaged and jungle camo pants, Miles along with other protestors confronted U.S. Capitol Police officers in riot gear with an intention to escalated into a physical altercation, according to the court documentations.

Further accounts of the confrontation stated that Miles had attempted to prevent law enforcement from blocking the rioters from entering the capitol.

At 2:13 p.m., Miles used a wooden plank to help smash a window of the Senate Wing Door, opening up a breach point for the rioters to invade the building.

Miles was arrested by the FBI on April 12, 2022, following an investigation conducted by the Tampa and New Orleans Field Offices.