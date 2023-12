Christopher Worrell mugshot. Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

Prosecutors are looking to increase the sentence of an East Naples man connected to the January 6 riot, a week away from the sentencing date.

Police arrested 52-year-old Christopher Worrell on Sept. 28 after he ditched his original sentencing date and eluded the FBI for 45 days.

Worrell was a member of the Proud Boys, and investigators said he targeted law enforcement officers with pepper spray during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Prosecutors said he faked a drug overdose and continued that lie during a five-day hospital stay, which Worrell has since admitted to.

They said the fake medical emergency was a delay tactic to stall the investigation and waste government resources.

Due to this, the government wants the court to lengthen his 14-year sentence and increase his fine.

Worrell will be sentenced Jan. 4.