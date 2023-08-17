FBI searching for East Naples man convicted for Jan. 6 insurrection

Capitol riot suspect Christopher Worrell of Collier County. Credit: Shared with WINK News.

The FBI is still searching for an East Naples man convicted of the Capital insurrection on January 6, 2021.

The sentencing for Christopher Worrell, 52, had been scheduled for Friday, but now it may be rescheduled.

The Department of Justice asked the judge to sentence Worrell to 14 years in prison.

Christopher Worrell seen using pepper spray at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Credit: WINK News

The department argues that Worrell assaulted officers with a deadly and dangerous weapon. He also lied to the FBI repeatedly and made vague threats toward witnesses.

The FBI is seeking information on his whereabouts. Contact them with any information.

