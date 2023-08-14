East Naples man faces 14 years in prison for Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A man from East Naples is facing one of the longest sentences yet for storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020.

The Department of Justice is asking the judge to sentence Christopher Worrell to 14 years in prison.

Worrell was arrested two months after taking part in the events of Jan. 6.

The department argues Worrell assaulted officers with a deadly and dangerous weapon, lied to the FBI repeatedly and made vague threats toward witnesses.

Worrell’s defense team is asking for 30 months of house arrest, citing medical issues and a momentary lapse in judgement.

Worrell is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday.