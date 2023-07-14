Subtropical Storm Don forms in Atlantic; no threat to the US

Subtropical Storm Don has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, but its track will lead it away from the United States.

Don has sustained winds of 50 mph but is around 1,700 miles away from Florida and is expected to remain a “fish storm.” The Weather Authority forecasts that it will fizzle out within a week.

Subtropical Storm Don is the fifth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, following Cindy. Our next will be named Emily.

