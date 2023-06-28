New Atlantic disturbance forms east of Cindy’s remnants

The Weather Authority has spotted a new disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean, east of where the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy drifted north toward Canada.

The disturbance has a 20% chance of developing into a system and almost certainly won’t affect Florida.

No other tropical developments are being tracked in the Atlantic Ocean.

