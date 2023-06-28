WINK News

Watch Now

New Atlantic disturbance forms east of Cindy’s remnants

Writer: Joey Pellegrino
Published: Updated:

The Weather Authority has spotted a new disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean, east of where the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy drifted north toward Canada.

The disturbance has a 20% chance of developing into a system and almost certainly won’t affect Florida.

No other tropical developments are being tracked in the Atlantic Ocean.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, the WINK News app, streaming and our live broadcast for any new developments on this story.

Download the WINK Weather app, stream the latest forecast or WINK Doppler 3x anywhere you go.

Copyright ©2023 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.