Tropical Depression 11 forms in the Atlantic

According to the National Hurricane Center, at 11:00 A.M., the center of Tropical Depression Eleven was located near latitude 27.9 North, longitude 51.4 West.

The depression is moving toward the north near 2 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through tonight.

A slightly faster and generally northward motion is expected Wednesday and Thursday, however it is not expected to have an impact.

Recent satellite wind data indicate that the maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.