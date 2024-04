Disturbance in Atlantic Ocean CREDIT: WINK News

An area of low pressure in the Atlantic Ocean is getting some attention a bit earlier than expected.

For the first time in 2024, the National Hurricane Center has designated an area in the open Atlantic Ocean with a low chance of development over the next 24 hours. CREDIT: WINK News

The area of low pressure is moving southwest at 10 – 15 mph.

Wind shear is expected to increase by late Thursday and Friday and rip apart anything that tried to form.

This is not expected to be a threat to Florida.