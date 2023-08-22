Tropical Storm Harold forms in the Gulf Coast, new updates in Atlantic

Tropical Storm Harold formation toward Texas. Credit: The Weather Authority

Tropical Storm Harold has formed in the Gulf Coast, with tropical storm warnings issued in parts of Texas after it made landfall at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Harold is moving west-northwest near 18 mph, with general movement to continue through Tuesday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph, with some strengthening possible before hitting the Texas coast.

Harold is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches, with isolated higher amounts of 7 inches, across South Texas through early Wednesday, NHC states.

Tropical Storm Gert has been downgraded to a tropical depression and is expected to dissipate soon.

Tropical Storm Franklin update. Credit: The Weather Authority

Tropical Storm Franklin warnings are still in effect throughout the Dominican Republic and Haiti as the storm drifts westward. The system should turn northward today, and a general northward motion is expected on Wednesday.

The Weather Authority will continue to give updates on Tropical Storm Harold throughout its cycle.