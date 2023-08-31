Tropical update: TS Idalia traveling up East coast; Hurricane Franklin could merge with TS Jose in Atlantic

A broad overview graphic of the Central and Eastern Atlantic. Thursday, August 31, 2023. Credit: The Weather Authority

As Tropical Storm Idalia travels up the East Coast, it leaves behind a trail of destruction throughout Florida and Georgia.

According to the National Hurricane Center, per the 11 a.m. advisory, Thursday, Idalia is moving east near 20 mph as the center of the storm travels past the North Carolina coast.

The 11 a.m. Tropical Storm Idalia trajectory. Credit: The Weather Authority

The maximum sustained winds are currently 60 mph with higher gusts, NOAA reports.

Meanwhile, in the Central Atlantic, Tropical Storm Jose is expected to be absorbed by Hurricane Franklin on Friday. Jose became a named tropical storm Wednesday evening, and the current speed of the storm is 7 mph heading north, per the 11 a.m. advisory. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph.

Current wind speeds of Tropical Storm Idalia. Credit: The Weather Authority

Hurricane Franklin continues to move away from Bermuda. The storm is moving east to northeastward near 14 mph, and maximum sustained winds are recorded at 100 mph with higher gusts.

Gradual weakening is expected over the next few days, and Franklin is forecast to become an extratropical cyclone by this weekend.

There are also two disturbances in the Atlantic. One is the remnants of Gert and only has a 30% chance of formation in the next seven days. The other is an area of low pressure located several hundred miles north-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands, which has 70% chance of formation in seven days.