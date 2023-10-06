TS Philippe brings tropical conditions to Bermuda

Tropical Storm Philippe 5 a.m. cone. Credit: The Weather Authority

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m. Friday advisory, Tropical Storm Philippe is on track to pass over Bermuda, bringing heavy rains and potential flash flooding.

The U.S. Air Force has reserved the Hurricane Hunters to document Tropical Storm Philippe as it grows a little stronger.

Philippe is moving toward the northwest near 18 mph.

The center of Philippe will be near or just west of Bermuda on Friday, and then reach the coast of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, or eastern Maine Saturday night, NHC states.

The strongest winds and heaviest rains will likely occur in the islands to the south of the center, according to the NHC.

The maximum sustained winds continue to be near 50 mph with higher gusts.

Rainfall from Philippe will begin to affect Bermuda with rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches expected through Friday.

According to the NHC, some strengthening is possible throughout Friday, but Philippe is expected to become post-tropical on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa in the next couple of days, with a 50% chance of forming.

In the Eastern Pacific, an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms named EP99 located south of the Gulf of Tehuantepec is associated with a trough of low pressure. The chance of further development over the next seven days is 80%.

The Weather Authority will keep you updated regarding developments in the Atlantic Ocean and the Eastern Pacific.