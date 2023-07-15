Collier County’s plan to save sea turtles during nesting season

Baby sea turtle. (Credit: Charlotte County)

So far this season, more than 1,900 loggerhead sea turtle nests have been identified on 23.7 miles of beach in Collier County.

So, the city of Collier County is asking for all residents and visitors to help protect our sea turtles.

Sea turtle nesting season normally occurs from May 1 to October 31 each year.

Hatchlings are having a particularly hard time finding their way to the ocean this year due to all the vegetation destroyed by Hurricane Ian.

Less vegetation means more artificial light pollution is causing hatchlings to head toward the populated areas and roadways instead of out to the Gulf.

The city wants to remind residents and visitors of Collier County Sea Turtle Protection Regulations especially in regard to lighting.

Below are a few of the Species Specific Requirements, according to the city of Collier County:

All lights shall be turned off after 9:00 p.m. between May 1 and October 31 of each year or fitted with a hood or positioned so that the light sources, or any reflective surfaces illuminated by such sources, shall not be visible from the beach.

Security and emergency exit lighting…If high intensity lighting is necessary, low pressure sodium vapor luminaries shall be used and fitted with a hood, or positioned so that the light sources, or any reflective surfaces illuminated by such sources, shall not be visible from the beach.

At least one 1 of the following measures shall be taken, where applicable, to reduce or eliminate the negative effects of interior light emanating from doors or windows within the line of sight of the beach, where lights currently illuminate the beach:

In windows facing the Gulf of Mexico, and all inlet shorelines of these beaches, tinted window treatments are required for windows that are visible from the beach so that indoor lights do not illuminate the beach.

Rearrange lamps and other movable fixtures away from windows.

Use window treatments, including, but not limited to, blinds and curtains, to shield interior lights from the beach.

Turn off unnecessary lights.

