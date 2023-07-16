City council to discuss smoking ban at Fort Myers parks

On Monday, the Fort Myers City Council will discuss the topic of banning smoking and e-cigarettes at all Fort Myers parks.

At Centennial Park in Fort Myers, no smoking is allowed.

Going for a stroll in the park on a Sunday is what many families choose to do, and smoking at the park is a subject that has mixed opinions.

“I’m totally against smoking in public areas,” said Chelsea Helkey, a grandma with grandchildren at the park. “Just a few minutes ago, she picked up a cigarette butt, which is totally disgusting. People can’t really put a cigarette butt in the trash, like they should so they should not be able to smoke in a public area.”

Parkgoer Royal Williams is against the ban.

“You’re taking away people freedom, so for people who don’t got nowhere to go what are they supposed to do?” Williams said. “I’m one of those people who don’t, and we are just taking places to sit cool down.”

And again, Monday night is when the Fort Myers City Council will discuss a no smoking policy at city parks. No decision will be made yet.