Lee County pilot makes emergency landing on Interstate 10 in Suwannee County

A Lee County Pilot landed a plane on Interstate 10 in Suwannee County on Friday. Photo Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

A Lee County pilot was forced to make an emergency landing on Interstate 10 in Suwannee County after a midair mishap.

The 53-year-old pilot was headed to Cross City on Friday. While attempting to switch from one fuel tank to the second tank a supply failure occurred, forcing an emergency landing.

After the plane had landed, it was pushed to the center grass median until it could be refueled.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers, Suwannee County deputies and Florida Department of Agriculture officers arrived to investigate the scene. It was determined by officials that the pilot had made an emergency landing using the eastbound lanes of I-10.

The pilot was not injured in the landing.