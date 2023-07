The Coast Guard pulled an adult from the water onto their boat at the Bonita Dog Beach Tuesday afternoon.

According to Bonita Fire, it’s believed the victim was pulled out to sea via a rip current.

The victim has started receiving treatment.

The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission was also at the scene but left shortly before 7:15 p.m.

This is a developing story and WINK News will update this article with more information when it is available.