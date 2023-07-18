DeSoto County woman killed in head-on collision with tractor-trailer

(CREDIT: Google Maps)

A 35-year-old woman has died following a crash in DeSoto County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman, of Arcadia, was driving south on Southwest County Road 761, just south of Drop Tine Drive when she entered the northbound lanes and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer, early Tuesday morning.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The 48-year-old male driver, of Winter Haven, of the tractor-trailer, was not injured. An SUV, driven by a 36-year-old North Port man then collided with the tractor-trailer. The driver was not injured, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.