Fishermen’s Village future in jeopardy after bank files foreclosure

One of the most popular spots in Southwest Florida once again may be without owner.

Earlier this year, the owner of Fishermen’s Village put it up for sale, now the bank holding the mortgage for Fishermen’s Village has filed a notice of foreclosure.

Everyone WINK News spoke with said they were told it’s business as usual at Fishermen’s Village.

It is known as a destination spot for visitors to Charlotte County. Although, change may be on the horizon.

U.S. Bank has started foreclosure proceedings against Jonathan Larmore, the owner of Fishermen’s Village.

Fishermen’s Village is a must-visit for Jon and Jill Williams when they come down from Ohio every year. They’ve been coming for 15 years, and WINK News caught them celebrating their 25-year anniversary.

“Please stick around. I mean, we just love coming down here and enjoy the shops and enjoy the atmosphere,” said Jon.

But the good news is that Fishermen’s Village plans to stay open and continue normal day-to-day routines.

Off-camera, WINK News asked the marketing manager if customers ought to expect any changes, noting that she wasn’t sure.

The store manager at Dana Taylor Home told WINK News she’s not worried.

“We’ve been coming over several years to Florida. It’s a wonderful place to come. Every shop owner here has been friendly and talkative and very welcoming to us to the neighborhood,” said shopper Jan Hirst.

This is not the first property where the owner has run into money trouble. He was sued by investors in Illinois, accusing him of using money meant for his mall for personal purposes.