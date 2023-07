Left, Arthur Anthony Rowell Jr. Right, Javier Crespo. (Credit: Clewiston Police Department)

Two men were arrested after Clewiston police received several calls of car and storage unit thefts in the area.

Officers caught and arrested 43-year-old Javier Crespo. He remains in custody on $10,000 bond.

They later caught 36-year-old Arthur Anthony Rowell Junior. He’s being held at the county jail without bond.

Police were able to recover the stolen property.