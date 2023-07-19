Neighbor arrested in shooting death of Port Charlotte man on Corinne Ave.

James Andrew Gainvors, 36. (CREDIT: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office)

A man is in custody following an investigation into a shooting that killed another in a Port Charlotte neighborhood.

James Andrew Gainvors, 36, faces a second-degree murder charge for the death of Matt Hanson. He is being held at the Charlotte County Jail, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred on July 5 on Corinne Avenue. The sheriff’s office said the incident happened at around 1:15 p.m. An ongoing dispute between neighbors led to a single gunshot being discharged and killing Hanson, said investigators.

The sheriff’s office said Gainvors was cooperative throughout the investigation.

Ahead of the arrest, Hanson’s family wondered why an arrest had not been made.

“This is the kind of situation in which nobody wins,” Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a statement. “One family is devastated by the loss of their loved one, another family is now navigating the complexities of the justice system and the potential of their loved one serving a prison sentence. I implore you to think about your actions and the impact it could have on those around you. Don’t give in to anger or frustration.”