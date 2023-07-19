Naples United FC hosts National Premier Soccer League south region semifinals on Friday

Naples United FC won its third conference championship this year after an impressive start to the season.

Not many shots get past William Burger, the goalkeeper for Naples United FC, who’s representing his home with pride.

“It’s good to see a local club rising, and it’s an honor to play for them,” said Burger.

William Burger, goalkeeper for Naples United FC. CREDIT: WINK News

As the keeper, Burget has a unique perspective of the club on and off the pitch. He explained he will apply what he was learning to his business studies at Carnegie Mellon.

“Being able to manage a team, being able to coordinate people from different backgrounds. A lot of guys on the team only speak Spanish, which has been an adjustment for me,” said Burger, “but it’s also put me in a unique environment where I can learn and grow together.”

But for the time being, Burger’s focus is on helping Naples United FC succeed. He’s doing a good job with that considering the club is dominating the competition.

Naples United FC ran off eight straight wins to start the season, propelling them to the club’s third consecutive Sunshine Conference title.

“Whenever you win, it’s always nice, but if you win the way we won, basically like comfortably winning every game, it’s even better,” said center midfielder Eldi Seiti.

William Burger, goalkeeper for Naples United FC practicing. CREDIT: WINK News

“The boys put into practice what we explain to them, what we try to put across to them, and I think their success has shown on the field,” said club director Enoch Showunmi.

But they’re not done yet. The club is getting ready for the first time to host the National Premier Soccer League south region semifinals on Friday, competing to keep this special season going.

“We have to train every day like we haven’t won at all. Forget everything in the past and start every game new,” said center-back Vinny Paluck.

“We know there’s a lot of competition ahead, and we think we can take it far this year,” said Burger.

The club is confident they can accomplish that.

It’s a doubleheader on Friday night at the Paradise Sports Complex. The first match is Brownsville against Southern States at 5 p.m., followed by Naples United FC facing Apotheos FC at 8 p.m.