United Soccer League of Naples seeks help from fans

Following the team’s kickoff in January, USL Naples has hosted a series of listening sessions to collect feedback from Collier County’s soccer enthusiasts.

The United Soccer League of Naples is asking fans for help in creating a new crest and official team name.

Fans of all ages are encouraged to share their input.

They are required to sign up for the FanZone on the USLNaples website.

Those interested would need to complete the fan survey by Feb. 29.

The official crest, team colors and official name will be announced in the next few months.

USL is one of the largest soccer leagues in the country and has over 200 memberships nationwide and in Canada.

More information can be found at USLNaples.com.