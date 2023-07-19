New apartment complex, retail planned for San Carlos Boulevard, U.S. 41

Land that had been owned by the Freeland family since 1981 just sold, and a 300-unit apartment complex is being planned for the 46-acre site off U.S. 41, just across the street from San Carlos Boulevard.

NRP Group bought the land for $8.5 million on June 30 in a deal brokered by Alex Henderson and Max Molloy of Fischler Property Co. They also will be the leasing agents of up to 30,000 square feet of retail that will be fronting the complex on 2.5 acres off U.S. 41.

Grand Bay is the tentative name of the complex, which eventually will have a traffic signal installed at the San Carlos Boulevard intersection.

