Water outage and boil water notice set for areas of Lee County

A water outage in Lee County will last until 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials said the outage is necessary because Lee County Utilities must temporarily divert its water main while the Florida Department of Transportation works on the Sanibel Causeway.

The outage will run from South Fort Myers, along McGregor Boulevard, from Port Comfort Road west to the Sanibel Toll Plaza.

Similarly, the notice also applies to all of Punta Rassa Road, Harbour Pointe Drive, the Punta Rassa Boat Ramp and the Sanibel Toll Plaza.

Following the water outage, a boil water notice will go into effect for the same areas.

If you need to consume water, bring it to a rolling boil for one minute and then let it cool. The notice should be lifted on Saturday.