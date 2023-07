Seven-year-old Jacob Millan rang the bell at Golisano Children’s Hospital and celebrated being cancer-free.

Jacob fought leukemia and went through chemotherapy for about two years.

The hospital staff combined two of his favorite things, Spiderman and Minecraft, for a special themed party in his honor with his family to celebrate.

Jacob Millan’s party after beating Leukemia CREDIT WINK News

Jacob will begin second grade in the coming weeks.