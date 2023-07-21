WINK News

Free back-to-school vaccination clinic in Lee County

Writer: Paul Dolan
back to school vaccination
Lee County Public Education Center. Credit: WINK News.

To help get new students prepared for the upcoming school year, you can enroll or get medical screenings done from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lee County Public Education Center on Saturday.

The education center will provide free physicals by local doctors on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Florida Department of Health will also provide Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis) vaccines for incoming seventh-graders.

The final free back-to-school vaccination clinic, happens this Friday.

Premiere Mobile Health Services, has partnered with the FDOH in Lee County to provide vaccine at Cafe of Life on Nomad Drive in Bonita Springs.

It began at 9 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m., and they will offer some forms of primary care services.

