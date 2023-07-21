Southwest Florida shops struggle under excessive heat advisory

Southwest Florida is under an excessive heat warning and local shops are struggling with the impact on customers.

“Less people are getting out on foot in the summertime on the pavement. They’d rather be at the beach or the pool,” said Perry Francis from Natural Comfort Footwear.

Dottie Roberto, owner of Kay’s on the Beach, said some people come in just for AC. And she doesn’t blame them.

Friday’s excessive heat warning in Collier County was up at 8 p.m. The county is under heat advisory along with Glades and Hendry until Sunday night.

“I just hope that you know it starts like we start to get a little relief so we can see more foot traffic that we’re used to. Hopefully we’ll get back to normal here the temperatures will cool off,” Francis said.